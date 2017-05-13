Two displaced after fire at mobile home in West Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two displaced after fire at mobile home in West Odessa

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A mobile home went up in flames Saturday afternoon on the 3500 block of N. Treadway leaving two people displaced.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

City and Volunteer Fire Departments responded. 

