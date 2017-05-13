Texas DPS searching for driver after hit-and-run

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver after an early Saturday morning hit-and-run.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the 131 mile marker on Highway 20. A dark-colored Ford F-150 hit a motorcyclist, who would later be pronounced dead.

The truck left the scene and now the DPS is asking for your help. If you have any information regarding this accident it's asked you either call the DPS or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

