One woman dead, another injured after shooting at a Carlsbad apartment complex

One woman is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The Carlsbad Police Department says Saturday morning just before 4:00 a.m. they responded to the Vista Del Sol Apartments on the 1000 block of N. Mesa street.

Police say they found two females inside a car with gunshot wounds.

One of the women was taken to the Carlsbad Medical Center for treatment. The other female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fabian Carrasco arrived at the scene shortly after and told police he was involved in the shooting.

He was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and attempted to commit murder in the first degree.

The victim's identities have not been released.

The female that was transported to Carlsbad Medical Center was eventually flown to a Lubbock Hospital for further treatment and as of the time of this press release she was in satisfactory condition and was verbal with the staff.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact the Carlsbad Police Department at (575)-885-2111.