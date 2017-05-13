Third juvenile detained after gun brought to school in Greenwood

A third juvenile has been detained after guns were brought to Brooks Middle School on Thursday and Friday.

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter says the teen was taken to Culver Youth Home.

Two 14-year-old's were taken into custody on Friday after students texted their parents about the teens trying to sell the weapons on campus.

Authorities say the 8th graders stole four guns after burglarizing a home.

Two guns have been recovered and deputies are looking for the other two.

