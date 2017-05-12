Lady panther heading to Waco

One Permian Lady Panther golfer will be taking her talents to Waco.

On Friday, senior Briana Venegas signed to play at McLennan Community College.

She wants to use it as a stepping stone so she can sign with a bigger school down the road.

She got other offers from The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Houston Victoria and A&M International.

" I went and visited all the campuses and I just really liked what McLennan had to offer and what was in Waco, and the community was great and so where the people." Says Briana.

Permian High School Girls Golf Coach Rodney Roman says. "She was a huge asset on our team for four years, hard working individual she is one of those with a great work ethic and it showed through her play this year. It has shown how much she has grown through her hard work. "

Briana plans to study photo journalism in college.



