Midland family displaced after early morning fire

A Midland family is without a home after an early morning fire.



A home on East County Road 57 was engulfed by flames.



Fire officials say the family of four who live there was not hurt and did get out safely.



Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.



The American Red Cross was notified.



We tried to talk to the family but they declined to comment other than to say they do have places to stay.



