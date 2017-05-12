Odessa police searching for man who robbed pizza delivery driver

Odessa police are looking for a man they say robbed a Domino's Pizza delivery man.



Officers were called early Friday morning after the victim said he was robbed by a man with a gun.



He told police he was making a delivery to the Brookview Apartments.

When he got there, a black man pointed a pistol at him.



The suspect took the pizza bag and bank bag, with an unknown amount of cash, before running away.



The victim ran across the street to a restaurant, where he flagged down an off-duty police officer.



No one was injured and the search continues for the suspect.



The suspect is described as a black man, 5'6" tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and a black bandana over his face.



It's possible he was carrying a 9mm Glock pistol.



If you know anything about this crime, call Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.



