Odessa police searching for man who robbed pizza delivery driver

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police are looking for a man they say robbed a Domino's Pizza delivery man.

Officers were called early Friday morning after the victim said he was robbed by a man with a gun.

He told police he was making a delivery to the Brookview Apartments.

When he got there, a black man pointed a pistol at him.

The suspect took the pizza bag and bank bag, with an unknown amount of cash, before running away.

The victim ran across the street to a restaurant, where he flagged down an off-duty police officer.

No one was injured and the search continues for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5'6" tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and a black bandana over his face.

It's possible he was carrying a 9mm Glock pistol.

If you know anything about this crime, call Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • West Texas Food Bank ready for 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Drive

    On Saturday, you may see some neighbors put what looks like trash outside their house. Only it isn't trash, and in fact, is going to help feed thousands of west Texas community members. 

  • Website geared at solving thefts, burglaries

    Summer is right around the corner, not only do we see an increase in temperatures but also in crime. The Odessa Police Department wants you to use a new website that can help them solve cases if your valuables get stolen.

  • Midland I.S.D. honors outstanding volunteers

    Midland ISD came together Friday afternoon to honor their outstanding volunteers on all thirty seven campuses during their Volunteers in Public Schools Luncheon. 

