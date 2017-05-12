Fort Stockton Police searching for shooting suspect

The Fort Stockton Police Department needs your help locating a shooting suspect.

Authorities are searching for Emanuel Perea.

Perea has two outstanding warrants for arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.

On Wednesday morning, police received a call of a gunshot victim in the area of 1100 W. Sherer St.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Pecos County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

If you have any information on where Perea is, contact the Fort Stockton Police Department at (432) 336-4600 or Fort Stockton Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

