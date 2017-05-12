Ector County I.S.D. dismisses grievance filed by TSTA - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Ector County I.S.D. dismisses grievance filed by TSTA

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A grievance that was filed by the Texas State Teachers Association won't be heard.

Mike Adkins with the Ector County Independent School District said, the grievance won't be heard because it was not filed in a timely manner.

Ector County I.S.D. said the central point of the grievance is that make up of the District Continuous Improvement Team was incorrect. Local school board policy stipulates that concerns over the formation of the DCIT must be filed within 15 days of when they knew of the formation of the committee (or should have known). The committee was put together at the beginning of the school year and has been meeting and operating for about eight months without concerns being brought forward. For that reason, the school district will not hear the grievance.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

