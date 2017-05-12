Border Patrol agents seize over 500 pounds of marijuana - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Border Patrol agents seize over 500 pounds of marijuana

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the truck where drugs were found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Photo of the truck where drugs were found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Photo of trap door inside truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Photo of trap door inside truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Photo of the backpacks found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Photo of the backpacks found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Photo of the backpacks found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Border Patrol agents in Sierra Blanca and Van Horn seized a total of over 500 pounds of marijuana in two separate drug seizures on Thursday.

The first seizure occurred in Sierra Blanca immigration checkpoint when a U.S. citizen from Kansas attempted to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana.

We're told the man was driving a pickup with an auxiliary fuel tank in the rear of the truck that was modified to conceal the marijuana.

A Border Patrol K-9 team alerted to the presence of the drugs during a secondary inspection.

The drugs and the man were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration's El Paso Office. The truck was also seized by the Border Patrol.

The second seizure was made by Van Horn Border Patrol agents that were on patrol near Lobo, Texas when they spotted several suspected smugglers walking in the brush just after midnight.

Authorities said agents as well as a Border Patrol K-9 team located marijuana backpacks in the brush and the individuals carrying the backpacks ran from the area.

Over 300 pounds of marijuana were found in the backpacks. The drugs have an estimated street value of $240,000.

Four men were apprehended and determined to be Mexican Nationals who were in the country illegally.

