Midland I.S.D. honors outstanding volunteers

The Midland Independent School District came together Friday afternoon to honor their outstanding volunteers on all thirty seven campuses during their Volunteers in Public Schools Luncheon.

MISD said these volunteers are everything.

"If we didn't have volunteers, we wouldn't have that kind of gap funding that goes to do teacher appreciation, or field day, or parties at school or book fairs," said Jami Owen with MISD. "It just would not work, volunteers are crucial."

With volunteers in the schools being so important, MISD is thankful to be seeing an increase in people wanting to help.

Owens says this is the highest number they have ever seen in volunteers.

While all 37 volunteers recognized today have a knack for volunteering, one volunteer was shocked to learn that Greathouse Elementary had chosen her as volunteer of the year.

"It was weird when they told me I was volunteer of the year," said Greathouse volunteer of the year, Ruby Alvarado. "There's so many that do so much, I was very grateful."

Ruby has been volunteering at MISD for seven years and at Greathouse for two. But it's more than just herself volunteering for the school.

"It's a family thing," said Alvarado.

Alvarado's mom and dad also help out any way they can.

"We love MISD, we love our teachers, we love our staff. Any time they need help, we're willing to step up to the plate and be there," said Alvarado.

If you are interested in volunteering for MISD, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.