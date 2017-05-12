Pizza deliveryman robbed at gunpoint, suspect takes money, pizza

A pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint, the suspect not only took the money on him, but also the pizza.

Friday morning, just before 1:20 a.m. Odessa police was called out to 4241 North Grandview in reference to an armed robbery that happened across the street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 26-year-old victim, a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza.

The victim told them he went to the Brookview Apartments to deliver a pizza worth approximately $23. It was there where the victim said he was approached by a man who pointed a gun at him.

According to OPD, the suspect took the pizza and bank bag with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. He made his way to the Buffalo Wild Wings and flagged down an off-duty Odessa officer.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall and 200 pounds. He was possibly carrying a 9 mm Glock and dressed in a black hoodie, shorts and mask covering his face.

No reports of injuries or arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

