2 14-year-old's in custody after pistols were found at Brooks Middle School

Two 14-year-old juveniles are currently in custody after an incident at Brooks Middle School on Friday morning.

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter said it all started when the two 14-year-old's stole four pistols from a neighbor's home and brought them to the school on Thursday to try to sell them.

Painter said the students did show the guns but no one was interested in purchasing them. Painter stated that the students were trying to sell the guns to possibly buy narcotics.

We're told the students then brought the guns back to the school on Friday.

According to Painter, some students at the school told their parents via text that there were weapons at the school and the parents quickly notified authorities.

Authorities said they located two pistols, a Judge 410 Pistol and a .45 pistol, as well as additional ammunition, in the locker room, at the school. Police are looking for the other two weapons and will be speaking with another student about the possible location of the pistols.

We're told the two 14-year-old's are at Culver Youth Home and they will see a juvenile justice judge sometime next week. They will be facing charges of carrying weapons in a school as well as other charges.

"This is not something that occurs very often in Greenwood, It is a very, very rare occurrence," said Painter.

Several other law enforcement agencies were involved including ICE and Texas Department of Public Safety offering additional support.

