Penwell Knights Raceway trying to take it to the track

After the Odessa Police Department released a public warning that they would be increasing patrols near a popular drag strip, a local raceway decided to step in and fill in the Permian Basin's need for speed.

"It's important to know that just like the safe zones, our goal isn't to issue tons of citations and make tons of arrests," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with OPD. "Our goal is voluntary compliance. We just want people to slow down."

Penwell Knights Raceway feels the same way, only instead, putting the speed to use in a safe and legal way.



"We have a track, a lot of people don't know it's here," said GM Gary Gardenhire. "We're just trying to get the awareness out that racing on the street takes lives. We've had a lot of people lose their lives doing it and people not racing has lost their lives from street racing."

You only need $20 to race, a small price to pay compared to the possible $500 ticket OPD could write you.

Gardenhire said the extra cash isn't what matters, and the only reason they even charge the small amount is to keep the track running.

"I don't want to see another friend lose his life," said Gardenhire. "Or another mother lose her son or father lose his son. It's real important to me, it's real important to this facility that we get them off the street. That we give them a place to race."

Penwell Raceway will open its gates at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, they say all you need is your car and a helmet. If you don't have a helmet, they can rent one out to you.

You can find the track just off of Interstate 20 by taking exit 101.

