Officials to test new tornado siren system Friday morning in Fort Stockton

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

If you hear the sound of sirens in the city of Fort Stockton on Friday, don't panic.

Pecos County emergency officials will be testing their new tornado siren system.

It will begin at 10 a.m.

They say it will be a long, steady blast and not to be alarmed.

