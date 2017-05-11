'Monica's Law' clears Texas House, headed to Texas Senate

Monica's Law is through the Texas House and now heads to the Texas Senate.



The bill pushed by State Rep. Brooks Landgraf would set up an online database of all of the protective orders filed for domestic abuse reasons in Texas and make that database free to the public for anybody to search for.



Landgraf developed the bill for Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was killed by an abusive ex-boyfriend who had multiple orders against him before her death.



The bill now heads to the senate but it will need to move quickly with less than three weeks left in the legislative session.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.