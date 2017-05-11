'Monica's Law' clears Texas House, headed to Texas Senate

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The investigation continues after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.
When Mike Pool's wife was diagnosed for breast cancer, he wanted to do something to help her with her fight. And what better way than to paint one of their tow trucks pink in honor of her.
After the Odessa Police Department released a public warning that they would be increasing patrols near a popular drag strip, a local raceway decided to step in and fill in the Permian Basin's need for speed.
A former deputy with The Ector County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to tipping off a game room operator about stings and investigations, in exchange for cash.
