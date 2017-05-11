Local tow truck company supporting breast cancer in the Basin

When Mike Pool's wife was diagnosed for breast cancer, he wanted to do something to help her with her fight. What better way than to paint one of their tow trucks pink in honor of her.

"She thought we had gone over the top, she doesn't call a whole lot of attention to herself, she's pretty low-key," said Mike Pool, owner of Neal Pool Rekers.

His wife, Shelley, didn't want all of the attention on her, so she told her husband he couldn't put her name anywhere on the truck. But, if you look closely on the driver's side window, you'll see jelly beans. Her nickname as a child was 'Jelly Bean.'

Shelley is now a breast cancer survivor and has been in remission for five years, but that pink tow truck is still making its rounds to support all those fighting breast cancer in the Basin.

Pool says the truck will put, on average, about 10,000 miles a month.

Recently, Neal Pool Rekers partnered with Pink the Basin so they can continue giving back to the community.

"We generate five percent revenue from this truck and every quarter it's given to Pink the Basin," said Pool.

On Thursday afternoon, Mike and Shelley Pool presented Pink the Basin board with a check for this quarter.

To learn more about Pink the Basin, visit their website.

