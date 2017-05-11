Alpine resident controls fire with water hose before fire department arrives

An Alpine resident managed to control most of a porch fire in their home before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters arrived to the porch fire 3 miles east of Alpine around 1:15 Thursday morning. They say the homeowner reacted quickly and used a water hose and put out most the fire, when they arrived they put out remaining embers.

They suspect a barbeque grill burned through the base and embers fell onto the porch, starting the fire.

