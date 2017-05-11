Midland High offering summer basketball camp

Midland High School is offering a summer basketball camp for both girls and boys.

They are taking registration forms until May 26 and will open registration back up on the first day of camp.

You can download the form below and mail it along with a check to 906 W. Illinois St. Midland, TX 79701. Or you can take the form in person to Midland High School and drop it off in the front office.

