Midland High offering summer basketball camp

An Alpine resident managed to control most of a porch fire in their home before the fire department arrived.
Midland High School is offering a summer basketball camp for both girls and boys.
The investigation continues this morning after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.
For almost two hours, West Texas residents got the chance to talk to their congressman about any issues or concerns they may have coming from capitol hill.
On the second stop of the Texting and Driving 3D Virtual Reality Simulator Tour, AT&T stopped by Midland College to talk about the consequences of texting and driving to junior and senior students at the Early College High School.
