Boy shot and killed in Howard County

The investigation continues this morning after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.

Howard County deputies were called out to Scenic Mountain Medical Center Emergency Room around 7:50 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

When they arrived they identified the victim as Jose Hernandez. Hernandez had been reported as a runaway through the Big Spring Police Department.

The boy died as a result of his injuries, his family has already been notified.

So far the investigation has revealed Hernandez was shot at a home in the County North of Big Spring. Officials say he was taken to the E-R in a private car.

Investigators have limited information on the details of the shooting at this time, but are currently working to develop information.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 432-264-2231 or Crime Stoppers 432-263-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.