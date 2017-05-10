3 lady wranglers named to all region team

3 Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball Players have been named to the all region team.

Vanessa, Muro, Taylor Fogle and Christina Valdez.

Muro, Fogle and Valdez were also named to the all conference team along with Winter Ridgeway.

6 lady wranglers received honorable mentions.

Brittany Kennett, Crystal Carrillo, K’Leigh Arredondo, Hope Deanda, Bella Garcia, and Anela Lopez.

They lady wranglers finished 3rd in the WJCAC Region Tournament.

