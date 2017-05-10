City officials break ground on new Midland Center

City officials broke ground on the new Midland Center on Wednesday.



City officials and Congressman Mike Conaway were there for the ceremony.



The new convention center will have 20,000 square feet of main space and 29,000 square feet of public meeting space.



It's expected to cost just under $43 million and is all paid for through the hotel occupancy tax.



That means that anybody who gets a room at a hotel or motel in Midland is helping foot the bill.



City officials hope to have the Midland Center completed by summer of 2019.



