Woman arrested, charged with theft for the 9th time

One woman is facing charges following a theft report in Odessa on Tuesday.

Lori Botello, 48, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.

We're told Odessa police were called out to West Texas Counseling & Rehab on Golder Avenue in reference to a theft.

When officers arrived, a victim reported that an unknown person stole money out of her purse while it was left unattended under her stroller in the lobby area.

The report stated that the victim was missing approximately $151 from her purse.

Another witness reported seeing the suspect steal the money out of the purse.

That's when police located Botello, who was found to be in possession of approximately $151.

We're told an investigation revealed that Botello had eight prior convictions for theft of property, enhancing the charge to a state jail felony.

Botello was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

