AT&T brings 3D texting and driving virtual reality tour to Midland

On the second stop of the Texting and Driving 3D Virtual Reality Simulator Tour, AT&T stopped by Midland College to talk about the consequences of texting and driving to junior and senior students at the Early College High School.

This tour is part of the "It Can Wait" campaign, in effort of getting others to stop using their phone while driving.

Seven out of ten people admit to using their phone while driving, making it that more important for AT&T to put on these tours to everyone, worldwide.

"Using virtual reality, we're showing teenagers and these new drivers the potential deadly consequences of what can happen when you take your eyes off the road for just one second," said Christopher Johnson with AT&T.

Teachers at Early College High School felt their students could benefit for seeing this presentation.

"These kids are getting their driver's license, they are starting to drive, they're on the road a lot whether it's going to work, back and forth to school," said Tamara Johnson, teacher at Early College High School. "And, it benefits them because they can see how it has affected other people's lives."

Along with the virtual reality, students were shown documentaries about the affects of texting and driving. These documentaries left a lasting impression on those who watched.

"Honestly, it made me sick to see that," said Aaron Tejeda, a senior at Early College High School. "It was really, really sad."

Tejeda says he has seen people around Midland on their phones while driving and he hopes more and more people in the community will watch the documentaries and want to stay off their phones from now on.

"I think if more and more people saw this, or even the VR (virtual reality) thing, I think that they would think twice before looking at their phone," said Tejeda.

The tour will stop in Odessa Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Odessa City Hall.

