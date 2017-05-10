Man accused of assaulting, threatening girlfriend with baseball bat

One man is facing charges following an incident in Odessa early Monday morning.

Jose Licon, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

We're told officers were called out to the 900 block of Bernice Ave. in reference to an assault involving a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 31-year-old woman and her boyfriend, identified as Licon.

An investigation revealed that after both subjects got into an argument over odors in the residence, Licon kicked open a door and grabbed his girlfriend by the hair before dragging her by the hair.

That's when, according to the report, Licon grabbed a baseball bat and chased her around in a threatening manner.

Licon was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

