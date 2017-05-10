Man accused of debit card abuse

Odessa police arrest a man after he got caught using a debit card that wasn't his.



Adam Permenter, 33, is charged with debit card abuse.



Police say the victim went to Casa Ole on JBS Parkway and paid cash for his lunch then dropped his debit card before he left.



Police were told someone used the victim's card to pay for a meal.



Police reviewed surveillance video and showed the victim leave the restaurant.



Then ten minutes later, a server finds the card and used the card without consent to pay for the meal and pocketed the cash.



Permenter was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.



