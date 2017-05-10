Sandra K. Woodley officially appointed as new president of UTPB

One man is facing charges following an incident in Odessa early Monday morning. Jose Licon, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
One man is facing charges following an incident in Odessa early Monday morning. Jose Licon, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
Odessa police arrest a man after he got caught using a debit card that wasn't his. Adam Permenter, 33, is charged with debit card abuse.
Odessa police arrest a man after he got caught using a debit card that wasn't his. Adam Permenter, 33, is charged with debit card abuse.
The University of Texas System Board of Regents officially appointed Sandra K. Woodley the next president of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. The appointment was approved during a board meeting on Wednesday.
The University of Texas System Board of Regents officially appointed Sandra K. Woodley the next president of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. The appointment was approved during a board meeting on Wednesday.
One of the premier dance companies in the country is taking the stage in West Texas tonight. The Dance Theater of Harlem was founded by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook.
One of the premier dance companies in the country is taking the stage in West Texas tonight. The Dance Theater of Harlem was founded by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook.
We are learning new details after several officers were involved in the execution of a search warrant back in January. The review found that five officers violated standard operating procedure.
We are learning new details after several officers were involved in the execution of a search warrant back in January. The review found that five officers violated standard operating procedure.