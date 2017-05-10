Sandra K. Woodley officially appointed as new president of UTPB

The University of Texas System Board of Regents officially appointed Sandra K. Woodley the next president of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

The appointment was approved during a board meeting on Wednesday.

Woodley, who is the former president of the University of Louisiana System, was unanimously selected as the sole finalist for the position at a special board meeting in March.

Woodley will replace current UTPB President David Watts, who announced in August 2016 his plans to step down as president effective Aug. 31, 2017, after serving 15 years leading the institution.

“Dr. Woodley is an exemplary leader who not only has broad experience and talent, but also the vision and dedication necessary to propel UTPB on its path to excellence,” Board Chairman Paul L. Foster said. “She has been instrumental in higher education strategic policy and planning and enhancing community relationships in positions throughout her career, and I know the growing UT Permian Basin and entire Midland-Odessa community will benefit from her leadership.”

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.