Dance Theater of Harlem taking to the stage tonight in Midland

One of the premier dance companies in the country is taking the stage in West Texas tonight.



The Dance Theater of Harlem was founded by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook.



The idea was to transform the lives of young people, in Harlem, by providing training in classical ballet.



They now tour around the country and the world.



Tickets are still available for the performance at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.



Prices range from $33 to $73.



You can get your tickets online at http://www.wagnernoel.com.



Show time is 7:30 p.m.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.