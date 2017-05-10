Midland Fire Department responding to residential fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Department responding to residential fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Update: A reporter on scene tells us the fire has been controlled.

The couple and their dog are safe.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined. 

------------

The Midland Fire Department is currently responding to a residential fire. 

We're told they were called out to a house on the 1400 block of Mogford St. 

A this time information is limited on the home owners and if there was anyone there at the time the fire started. 

We have a crew on the way and will update you as we learn more information. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly