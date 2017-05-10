SLIDESHOW: Teachers of the Permian Basin

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the NewsWest 9 viewing area. The watch includes the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Reeves, Scurry, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum. Lea and Eddy County are also included in the watch.