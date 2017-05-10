SLIDESHOW: Teachers of the Permian Basin

An overcrowding problem over the years has led Ector County deputies transporting around 170 inmates to other counties. But this problem isn't anything new.
An overcrowding problem over the years has led Ector County deputies transporting around 170 inmates to other counties. But this problem isn't anything new.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the NewsWest 9 viewing area. The watch includes the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Reeves, Scurry, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum. Lea and Eddy County are also included in the watch.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the NewsWest 9 viewing area. The watch includes the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Reeves, Scurry, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum. Lea and Eddy County are also included in the watch.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
The City of Midland has announced the names of the artists who won the utility art box contest.
The City of Midland has announced the names of the artists who won the utility art box contest.
The Reeves County Detention Center is no longer on precautionary lockdown.
The Reeves County Detention Center is no longer on precautionary lockdown.