Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the NewsWest 9 viewing area.

The watch includes the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Reeves, Scurry, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum. Lea and Eddy County are also included in the watch.

The watch will be in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

For the latest weather updates, download the NewsWest 9 Weather app by clicking here.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you up-to-date on-air, online and on social.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.