Two wranglers earn conference honors

Odessa College Wranglers Tresten Kennard and Matteo Bocchi had big weeks.

This is for the week of April 30th - May 6th.

On Tuesday, Tresten Kennard was named the WJCAC Baseball Position Player of the Week.

He hit .467 with a double, 3 home runs , 8 RBIs and 5 runs scored.

Matteo Bocchi is the WJCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

He pitched 5 innings allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits, 4 strikeouts and 1 walk.

