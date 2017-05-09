City of Midland announces utility art box contest winners - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Midland announces utility art box contest winners

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
by Mary Lambeth (Source: City of Midland/Facebook) by Mary Lambeth (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
by Wendy Cuyler (Source: City of Midland/Facebook) by Wendy Cuyler (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
by Carol Ramirez (Source: City of Midland/Facebook) by Carol Ramirez (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
by Aaron Bedell (Source: City of Midland/Facebook) by Aaron Bedell (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
by Kendra Veegas (Source: City of Midland/Facebook) by Kendra Veegas (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland has announced the names of the artists who won the utility art box contest.

Mary Lambeth created a scene with a bunch of beautiful flowers.

The next picture is by Wendy Cuyler, a colorful cactus with buds against background of fluffy white clouds.

The third picture is a colorful abstract from Carol Ramirez.

Next is a beautiful mountainous landscape by Aaron Bedell.

The last picture has a West Texas flare with a picture of downtown Midland with a pumpjack by Kendra Venegas.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly