City of Midland announces utility art box contest winners

The City of Midland has announced the names of the artists who won the utility art box contest.



Mary Lambeth created a scene with a bunch of beautiful flowers.



The next picture is by Wendy Cuyler, a colorful cactus with buds against background of fluffy white clouds.



The third picture is a colorful abstract from Carol Ramirez.



Next is a beautiful mountainous landscape by Aaron Bedell.



The last picture has a West Texas flare with a picture of downtown Midland with a pumpjack by Kendra Venegas.



