Reeves County Detention Center no longer on precautionary lockdown

The Reeves County Detention Center is no longer on precautionary lockdown.



In an e-mail sent to NewsWest 9, Pablo Paez with the GEO Group, confirmed there was a lockdown but says it has since been lifted.



It's unclear when it was lifted or how long the lockdown was in place.



Paez would not comment on what prompted the lockdown.



NewsWest 9 has received several messages from on social media from viewers claiming they haven't been able to visit inmates at the facility.



