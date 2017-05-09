City of Midland one step closer to completing Briarwood Ave. project

The City of Midland is a step closer to completing its Briarwood Avenue project.



The first portion of the three part project is officially done.



The new and improved Briarwood Avenue is now open for the public to use.



The road was once infested with potholes.



But as of Tuesday, it's smooth, has a median, additional lanes and a bike lane.



The multi-million dollar project is expected to reduce traffic in the area.



The city still has two more parts to finish in this project, which includes extending Wadley Avenue from where it ends now, all the way up to Highway 158.



