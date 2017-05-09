Tornado watch issued for Southeastern NM, parts of Permian Basin

A tornado watch has been issued for southeastern New Mexico and parts of the Permian Basin.

The counties included in the watch include Andrews, Gaines, Loving, Reeves, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum. Lea and Eddy County in New Mexico are also included in the watch.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. CDT/10 p.m. MDT.

