Family members traveling from Midland injured in accident in Sweetwater

Two people were seriously injured and four others, including two young children, were hurt in an accident this morning involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Sweetwater.

According to KTXS in Abilene, officials stated those injured were members of a family traveling from Midland to Dallas to catch a flight for vacation.

KTXS is reporting that two of the family members, the mother and grandmother of the two children, were airlifted to hospitals in Abilene and Lubbock.

The two children, who were reportedly under two years of age, and their father and grandfather were taken to the hospital in Sweetwater.

The victims names have not been released and it is unclear if the family members were actually living in Midland.

