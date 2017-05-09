Police: Intoxicated man crashes into home, flees scene

Police say a man that crashed into an Odessa home and fled the scene Saturday afternoon was also intoxicated.

Justin Wood, 38, was driving a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis when he crashed into a house on the 2700 block of Perryville. He fled on foot before police arrived.

After searching the area, officers found Wood in the area of Tanglewood and 21st.

After failing sobriety tests and learning he had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, Wood was arrested and taken to ECLEC.

