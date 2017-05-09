Police: Intoxicated woman runs red light with child passenger

A woman was arrested Friday after running a red light. After conducting the traffic stop, police saw she had a young child was in the car, they could also smell an alcoholic beverage coming from her.
A woman was arrested Friday after running a red light. After conducting the traffic stop, police saw she had a young child was in the car, they could also smell an alcoholic beverage coming from her.
A man that crashed into an Odessa home and fled the scene Saturday afternoon was also intoxicated.
A man that crashed into an Odessa home and fled the scene Saturday afternoon was also intoxicated.
Orlando Riddick, finalist for Midland ISD's superintendent position vows improve district once hired.
Orlando Riddick, finalist for Midland ISD's superintendent position vows improve district once hired.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
The Midland Independent School District has officially renamed the former Crockett Elementary School.
The Midland Independent School District has officially renamed the former Crockett Elementary School.