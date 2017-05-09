Police: Intoxicated woman runs red light with child passenger - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police: Intoxicated woman runs red light with child passenger

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Saphira Cortez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Saphira Cortez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A woman was arrested Friday after running a red light.

After conducting the traffic stop, police say they saw she had a young child in the car, and could also smell an alcoholic beverage coming from her.

The woman, identified as Saphira Cortez, 33, was arrested after failing sobriety tests and CPS was notified of the incident.

