On Monday, The Midland RockHounds won its 7th straight game.

Final Score

Frisco RoughRiders: 3

RockHounds: 7

Stats

J.P. Sportman: (2-4) (3 RBI)

James Naile: (WP) (5.0 IP) (1 ER)

RockHounds record improves to 18-13.

