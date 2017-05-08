Orlando Riddick, Midland I.S.D's finalist for superintendent position promises hard work, change

With a unanimous vote, Midland ISD secured its future by naming Orlando Riddick the finalist for the superintendent position.

“I’m just one of many that say if we can build this team and all have that collaborative aspect, we can go after things,” said Riddick.

Riddick, a veteran in the Texas education system worked his way up the ladder from being an English teacher in Dallas from 1997-2002, to being the superintendent for Cedar Hill ISD since 2014. Experience he believes would take MISD to the next level.

“I want people to bring their A-game every day because the time frame is so short that you have with a student, you can’t afford to have a B-game or C-game,” said Riddick.

The district has had its struggles with a number of schools on improvement required. The El Paso native, with his family watching in attendance, wants the community involved in the districts improvement as well.

“Sit in a classroom. I am not intimidated by a parent walking into a classroom and sitting there with their student while the teacher is instructing. No one should be intimidated by that,” said Riddick.

When Riddick addressed the crowd at Monday night’s meeting he said, “Midland needs me more than Cedar Hill.” For the community, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

State law requires a school board to wait 21 days before a finalist can be hired.

We reached out to his current employer Cedar Hill ISD, they responded back with a quote that read in part: “The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees congratulates superintendent Orlando Riddick on his new position and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

