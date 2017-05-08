Midland I.S.D. announces new name for former Crockett Elementary

The Midland Independent School District has officially renamed the former Crockett Elementary School.

They announced name will be General Tommy Franks Elementary School.

The board approved the name by a vote of 5-2.

The name was voted on first by an 11-person naming committee.

Another name that was considered was Odlion Bretado Elementary School. The reason for that name was for a custodian who recently retired after decades at Crockett Elementary.

The school will reopen in August 2017 after school board members voted in March to close Crockett Elementary due to several years of low academic performance.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.