Ector County I.S.D. to discuss increasing lunch prices

The Ector County Independent School District will soon be increasing their lunch prices.



On Tuesday, the school board will be presented with three options they can choose from for the 2017-2018 school year.



Here's a look at those options:

The first option will be $2.35 for elementary students while secondary lunch will go up to $2.60. Both will be required to go up again in 2018.

Option two is making elementary and secondary lunch prices equal by increasing the elementary price to $2.50. With this option, lunch prices may or may not go up again in 2018.

Option three is increasing elementary prices to $2.50 and secondary to $2.75. With this option, lunch prices will not go up again until 2020 or later.

The school board will have a decision on what option they choose on May 16.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.