Officials: No immediate danger at Tommy Workman Park in Upton Co.

We have some new details following the closure of Tommy Workman Park late last month.

Gary Wolfe, the Upton County Emergency Management Coordinator, said in a release that the park was closed due to a possible hazard associated with buried swimming pool chemicals near the pump house of the Rankin pool.

We're told that last week, an environmental consulting company conducted a site survey and collected soil samples in the area.

The results of those samples are still pending.

The release stated, "we have been assured that there is no immediate danger to the public at this time."

Wolfe said that they are meeting with other state agencies this week to better determine a plan of action.

