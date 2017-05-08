First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday, Tuesday

On Saturday, voters shot down the idea of re-purposing the 4B sales tax. But now, there's another question. What is the city going to do with all of the tax money left over?
On Saturday, voters shot down the idea of re-purposing the 4B sales tax. But now, there's another question. What is the city going to do with all of the tax money left over?
The Ector County Independent School District will soon be increasing their lunch prices. On Tuesday, the school board will be presented with three options they can choose from for the 2017-2018 school year.
The Ector County Independent School District will soon be increasing their lunch prices. On Tuesday, the school board will be presented with three options they can choose from for the 2017-2018 school year.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
We have some new details following the closure of Tommy Workman Park late last month.
We have some new details following the closure of Tommy Workman Park late last month.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday.