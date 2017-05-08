First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday, Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday.

The chance on Monday night will be mainly for counties in New mexico and maybe some of our western counties in the viewing area. This is a marginal risk so hail up to 1" and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour will be the main threats. Storms are expected to start popping up Monday afternoon and into Monday evening.

For Tuesday, the threat looks to be a little bit higher than Monday. The Permian Basin is under a slight risk so scattered severe storms are looking pretty likely. Storms will possibly bring very large hail and strong wind gusts that could be damaging. Flooding could also be an issue. It looks like we may get some activity in the late afternoon and it looks like it could intensify as we head into the later hours of the evening or even overnight.

