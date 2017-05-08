Southwest Airlines transitioning reservation system

Starting Tuesday, May 9, Southwest Airlines will be changing its reservation system.

During the transition period, people can expect longer lines at the airport, which is why the Midland International Air and Space Port is recommending passengers plan arrival times ahead.

Those traveling should schedule enough time to check bags, get through security and make their flight without disruptions.

However, the new system is expected to shorten wait times and make re-booking easier in the long-run.

