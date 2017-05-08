Lights Fest makes way to Permian Basin

The Lights Fest is finally coming to the Permian Basin and you can save your spot starting Monday night.

The festival will be held at the Caprock Motorplex later this year.

Tickets include a lantern, marker and key chain flashlight. Children under three will get in free and those between four and 12 can get tickets for $8.

People will need to take their own chairs and blankets to enjoy music provided. Warm clothes are also recommended.



Outside food or drinks will not be allowed in, but there will be a variety of food trucks at the event.

Tickets for the Aug. 12 event, will go on sale at 8 p.m. For registration and more details click here.

