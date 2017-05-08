Odessa Police Department releases newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Juan Pablo Acosta, 36, with 22 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Mark Andrew Epp, 30, with 18 outstanding warrants and Maria Elena Herrera, 37, with 16 warrants.

Rounding out the list are Francisco Rosales, 22, with 12 outstanding warrants and Elizabeth Crystal Larez, 31, with eight warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.