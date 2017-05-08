Midland Co. trash pick-up challenge to award over S25K

Midland County Commissioners’ Court has approved the “Pick-Up Midland County” trash challenge for non-profit organizations in Midland County.

The challenge is designed to continue clean-up efforts and support non-profits in the area. After a two-week challenge, the organization with the most trash, by weight, will be awarded $15,000.

A second place prize of $7,000 and a third place prize worth $3,000 will also be awarded.

For eligibility requirements, guidelines, registration, or any questions, call (432) -688-4310 or email cj102@co.midland.tx.us.

