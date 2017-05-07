34th Annual Midland Celebration of the Arts a hit for local vendors

This weekend was the 34th Celebration of The Arts in Midland, the longest-running event hosted downtown.

From jewelry, to paintings, to even just socializing with friends at The Loft in downtown Midland, the Celebration of the Arts continues to impress, even after all these years.

"It brings people down to the heart of your city that may not make their way there, even on a monthly basis," said executive director of the Midland Art Council Danny Holeva. "So we think that's always good, not only for ourselves but for businesses downtown and it gives people that are visitors from outside of Midland to see our great cityscape downtown."

Leslie Slaughter, a local fuse glass artist, has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

She said when she first moved down here, she was surprised by the support the city gives to its artists.

"It has been the greatest thing for me personally as an artist," said Slaughter. "I can't thank the community enough and the arts council specifically. They support all the art in Midland through their subgrants. They give money out to the symphony and ballets and artists. They've really been tremendous and we appreciate them."

Slaughter said the support was seen this weekend, as many people showed up to the celebration of the arts.

She said things like this are why the Permian Basin should be known for more than high school sports and oil.

"The people, they always say, 'Oh Midland, it's out in the middle of no where, and it's flat and this and that,'" said Slaughter. "That may be true topically, but the people are fantastic. They are, they really are. I've met some of the greatest friends of my life and the greatest people of my life out here."

The Arts Council executive director thinks that the arts are so big here thanks to the people who came before us.

"People that moved here 50, 60, 80 years ago, they knew the importance of cultural things for communities because they came from communities like that and that's why we have many of the different assets in the arts community that we do," said Holeva.

Sunday was the last day of the celebration.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.